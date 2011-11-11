The Alaska Health Commission

Founded in April 2010, the Alaska Health Care Commission is charged with fostering the development of a statewide plan for making high-quality health care more available, accessible and affordable, and a statewide strategy for improving the health of all Alaskans. What is the progress to date?



Deborah Erickson , Executive Director, Alaska Health Care Commission

Ward Hurlburt, MD, Chief Chair of the Commission and Director of the State Division of Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, November 14, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, November 14, 2011 at 7:00 p.m.

