The Alaska Health Commission
Founded in April 2010, the Alaska Health Care Commission is charged with fostering the development of a statewide plan for making high-quality health care more available, accessible and affordable, and a statewide strategy for improving the health of all Alaskans. What is the progress to date?
- State of Alaska: The Alaska Health Care Commission
- Alaska’s Health-Care Bill: $7.5 Billion and Climbing (PDF)
- YouTube: Dr. Peter Orszag, "Health Care Reform in U.S."
- The Challenges America Faces In Health And Healthcare: Interview with Ward B. Hurlburt, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer Director, Alaska Division of Public Health (PDF)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Deborah Erickson, Executive Director, Alaska Health Care Commission
- Ward Hurlburt, MD, Chief Chair of the Commission and Director of the State Division of Public Health
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, November 14, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, November 14, 2011 at 7:00 p.m.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE