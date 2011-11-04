FAMILY SLEEP ISSUES

Sleep: we need it like the air we breathe - to function, think and stay in the best mental and physical shape possible - but what happens to people of all ages when we don't get enough? We'll speak with the experts about how to maximize the Zzzzz's and we'll learn about the adverse effects of a lack of sleep. Dr. Robert Lada, head of Providence Sleep Center, and Karen McBride a school nurse who's spent years spreading the good sleep message to students are our guests.

ALSO THIS HOUR – Parents of infants appreciate the value of good sleep probably better than anyone - they share their stories with us; teens talk about how much they get - or don't get; and Dr. KTD is back to talk about helping your little ones deal with nightmares.

Download Audio (MP3)