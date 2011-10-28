SIBLINGS

Siblings have a relationship with one another like no other relationship in life – they are our first playmates and the people we can remain friends with as adults. So next time we're turning the spotlight on the sibling relationship - how’s it changed throughout history, what it means in the present day and why it’s so important through the course of our lives. Our guests are Dr. Ann Jache, a Professor of Sociology at UAA specializing in gerontology and Dr. Dallett Hemphill, Professor of History at Ursinus University and author of Siblings: Brothers and Sisters in American History. Kathleen McCoy guest hosts.

ALSO THIS HOUR - When a child's brother or sister has a serious illness like cancer the other siblings may get less attention at home - in addition to experiencing stress over their sick sibling - that's where SuperSibs! comes in, to support the siblings of children with cancer. Also, meet a big clan of adult siblings who consider each other best friends.

After you hear the program please visit KidsTheseDays.org where the conversation continues 24/7! You can also search the archives, hear featured stories in excerpt, read our excellent original blogs, view photos and browse local family activities and fun lists.

The best way to keep up with Kids These Days! show topics and web exclusives to to follow us on FACEBOOK and TWITTER, so please join us!

Download Audio (MP3)