Clem Tillion: Our First Fifty Years

Approaching Halibut Cove, Clem Tillion's new lighthouse where his wife, well-known Alaska artist Diana Tillion was buried in 2010. Photo by Kristin Spack, KSKA - Anchorage.

This week on Addressing Alaskans, Halibut Cove's Clem Tillion reflects on fisheries management, Alaska's Permanent Fund, income tax, TAPS, climate change, Pebble Mine and being in love. Former Alaska legislator and commercial fisherman, Clem Tillion gave the 7th Annual Alaska Day Polaris lecture hosted by the 49th State Fellows and Cook Inlet Historical Society at the Anchorage Museum on Alaska Day, October 18.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, October 20, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday, October 18, 2011 at the Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER: Clem Tillion, long-time commercial fisherman, nine-term Alaska state legislator, and past chairman of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council

EVENT HOST: Cook Inlet Historical Society and 49th State Fellows - University of Alaska Anchorage



