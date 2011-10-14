Sen. Murkowski Announces AFN Hearing on Suicide Prevention

Confirmed Witnesses:

Larry Echo Hawk, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of Interior, Washington, D.C.

Richard McKeon, PH.D Chief for the Suicide Prevention Branch in the Center for Mental Health Services, of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Department of Health and Human Services, D.C.

Evon Peter, Director, Maniilaq Wellness Program, Kotzebue, AK

