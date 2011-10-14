Acute and chronic pain of the muscular skeletal system is common. Options for treatment are varied, some with extensive evidence of effectiveness and others less so. This week on Line One, Dr. Thad Woodard and his guest Valerie Phelps from Advanced Physical Therapy will address evidence- based physical therapy approaches to pain of the muscles, bones, joints, and supporting structures.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Valerie Phelps, PT, owner of Advanced Physical Therapy

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, October 17, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, October 17, 2011 at 7:00 p.m.

