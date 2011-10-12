BJ Leiderman in Concert with Anchorage Youth Symphony, Kevin Barnett & Lovin' Dog Kennel Club

This week Addressing Alaskans, listen to the BJ Leiderman concert with Kevin Barnett, the Lovin' Dog Kennel Club and the Anchorage Youth Symphony, recorded at the Discovery Theater on September 17. Hear hits from The Beattles, Elton John and other popular musicians BJ credits for inspiring him to write music for NPR. Kevin Barnett and Lovin' Dog Kennel Club take you on a Train Ride to Seward with songs off Kevin's latest solo album including Hot Chocolate and Lead Dog, theme song to KSKA's Hometown, Alaska. For the grand finale, the Anchorage Youth Symphony explodes with an montage of songs from the BJ Leiderman Public Radio Sampler promised to change how you hear the daily jingles of Morning Edition, Marketplace, Car Talk and many more.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, October 13, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Saturday, September 17, 2011 at the Alaska PAC, Discovery Theater

MUSICIANS:





BJ Leiderman, NPR theme composer

NPR theme composer Kevin Barnett, performing pianist/keyboardist, recording engineer/producer, teacher, composer, owner of Lovin'Dog Music in Eagle River, Alaska

The Lovin' Dog Kennel Club Band

Anchorage Youth Symphony

EVENT: APRN Speaker Series: BJ Leiderman

HOST: Alaska Public Telecommunications Inc.



