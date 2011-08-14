Masterpiece Mystery!: Inspector Lewis, Series III
Kevin Whately returns as Inspector Lewis in a third season of the popular detective series.
In five new episodes, Lewis and his young partner, DS Hathaway (Laurence Fox, "A Room With a View"), continue solving cases in the seemingly perfect academic haven of Oxford. Alan Cumming hosts.
- Episodes air Sundays at 8:00 pm
Episode I: "Counter Culture Blues "
While on a routine disturbance call, Lewis is shocked to encounter a rock star he once idolized, who was believed to have died years ago.
Could her sudden reappearance and attempt at a comeback album have any connection to the murder of a young orphan nearby?
Joanna Lumley ("Absolutely Fabulous") guest stars as the sultry singer.
- Sunday, August 14 @ 8:00pm on KAKM, Channel 7 television
