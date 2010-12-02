Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Far Away

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published December 2, 2010 at 10:32 AM AKST

Due to popular demand, Alaska Far Away: The New Deal Pioneers of the Matanuska Colony re-aired yesterday evening, as part of this week's KAKM Winter Membership Drive.The phones were ringing all evening, and we heard from many members who told us how delighted they were with KAKM airing this

First Congregational Church volunteers

documentary again.KAKM's dedicated volunteer group from the First Congregational Church in Anchorage were in the studio answering your calls, and they tell us that a few original colonists even called in to pledge their support. To everyone who called in, thank you!There are many more special programs airing this week during the Membership Drive. Here's whats happening tonight:

  • The Best of Ask This Old House - 7:00pm
  • Antiques Roadshow: Roadshow Remembers - 8:00pm
  • In Session: Albert King with Stevie Ray Vaughan - 9:00pm
Slavik Boyechko
