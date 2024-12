Anchorage artists and arts organizations will be honored at a ceremony later today when the Mayor's Arts Awards are presented this evening. The University of Alaska Anchorage's arts chair Mariano Gonzales is among the recipients. Gonzales is being recognized as this year's "outstanding individual artist".

