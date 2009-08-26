Community Forum: the ARC of Anchorage

The ARC of Anchorage has been helping the developmentally disabled, the deaf and others with physical challenges for more than fifty years. Find out how this organization has grown from its start with a group of committed families to it's present day place as a force to ensure that people with disabilities have rich, full productive lives. Join the conversation this afternoon onCommunity Forum.

NOTE: This is the last official episode of Community Forum on KSKA. Look forward to hearing new voices on Hometown, Alaska , a live call-in show starting September, 9 on KSKA. Listen to Hometown, Alaska Wednesdays, at 2:00 pm repeating at 10:00 pm on KSKA

Download Audio (MP3)PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE: Wed, August 26, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, August 26, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: