Community Forum: Homelessness in Anchorage
More than three thousand people are homeless in Anchorage, according to the latest statistics, and many of them are part of a growing trend nationwide: that of homeless families. Find out what Anchorage social services agencies are doing to help people put a roof over their heads and how can you help. Join the conversation on the next Community Forum call-in this afternoon at 2:00 pm on KSKA.
- RuralCapand Homeward Bound
- Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission
- Line One: Health Care Needs of Alaska's Growing Homeless Population
- Metro News: Determination and persistence key elements to solve chronic homelessness
- Metro News: First five autopsies show no suspicious circumstances
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Melinda Freemon, RuralCapand Homeward Bound
- David Williams, Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission
LIVE: Wed, August 12, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, August 12, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:
