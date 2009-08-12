Community Forum: Homelessness in Anchorage

More than three thousand people are homeless in Anchorage, according to the latest statistics, and many of them are part of a growing trend nationwide: that of homeless families. Find out what Anchorage social services agencies are doing to help people put a roof over their heads and how can you help. Join the conversation on the next Community Forum call-in this afternoon at 2:00 pm on KSKA.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

