Community Forum: Homelessness in Anchorage

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 12, 2009 at 3:00 PM AKDT

More than three thousand people are homeless in Anchorage, according to the latest statistics, and many of them are part of a growing trend nationwide: that of homeless families. Find out what Anchorage social services agencies are doing to help people put a roof over their heads and how can you help. Join the conversation on the next Community Forum call-in this afternoon at 2:00 pm on KSKA.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

