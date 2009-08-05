Community Forum: Early Learning and Literacy

Alaska schools are getting ready to open later this month, but are all children ready to start learning? Two Anchorage area organizations are helping families prepare the youngest students for early learning and literacy. Find out more about programs aimed at ensuring all Alaska kids get a strong start in school on this week's Community Forum.



HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

Dirk Shumaker, Kids Corps (Head Start )

Kids Corps (Head Start ) Susan Anderson, CEO, CIRI Foundation representing Best Beginnings

LIVE: Wed, August 5, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT: Wed, August 5, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.

