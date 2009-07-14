Bravo! Brava!: National Merit Scholars

Congratulations to two more high school seniors from the Anchorage School District named winners of in the 2009 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are:

Elizabeth Conway of South High School

of South High School Samuel Strobe of West High School

National Merit Scholars are evaluated on their academic records, test scores, leadership in school and community activities, essays, and letters of recommendation from their schools. Scholarship winners are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Bravo Elizabeth and Samuel!