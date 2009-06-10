Community Forum: PrideFest 2009

Anchorage PrideFest 2008Anchorage's PrideFest 2009 kicks off next weekend with a Celebration of Change for the gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual community. How far have they come in claiming their place in the community, especially in light of the proposed city ordinance regarding discrimination against homosexuals? Tiffany MacLaine, Phyllis Rhodes and Scott Turner from Identity, Inc. join host Ellen Lockyer on today's show.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE: Wed, June 10, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, June 10, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: