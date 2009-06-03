Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Wildfire Mitigation in the Anchorage bowl

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 3, 2009 at 11:05 AM AKDT
Kenai wildfire last month, May 2009. Photo by Casey Kelly, KBBI - Homer.A wildfire near Homer last month charred 1100 acres and completely destroyed three homes. What are the chances of a calamity like that in Anchorage, and what is the role of homeowners in protecting their property from wildfire? We'll find out more about wildfire mitigation, and changing attitudes about suburban expansion into wild lands on the next Community Forum.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

LIVE: Wed, June 3, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.

