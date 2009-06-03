Community Forum: Wildfire Mitigation in the Anchorage bowl

Kenai wildfire last month, May 2009. Photo by Casey Kelly, KBBI - Homer.A wildfire near Homer last month charred 1100 acres and completely destroyed three homes. What are the chances of a calamity like that in Anchorage, and what is the role of homeowners in protecting their property from wildfire? We'll find out more about wildfire mitigation, and changing attitudes about suburban expansion into wild lands on the next Community Forum.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

