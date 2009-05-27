Community Forum: Teen Pregnancy Prevention

Teen pregnancies are on the rise again in Alaska, after a two year drop. May is Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month, and, on this week's Community Forum, we'll take a look at programs aimed at preventing unplanned pregnancies among high school students. Join us for the discussion onCommunity Forum, today at 2:00 pm on KSKA.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

Stephanie Birch, Section Chief, Women's, Children's and Family Health, State Department of Health and Social Services

