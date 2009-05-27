Community Forum: Teen Pregnancy Prevention
Teen pregnancies are on the rise again in Alaska, after a two year drop. May is Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month, and, on this week's Community Forum, we'll take a look at programs aimed at preventing unplanned pregnancies among high school students. Join us for the discussion onCommunity Forum, today at 2:00 pm on KSKA.
- The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy
- State of Alaska: Women's, Children's and Family Health
Download Audio (MP3) PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Stephanie Birch, Section Chief, Women's, Children's and Family Health, State Department of Health and Social Services
- Sophie Wenzel, adolescent health program manager, State Department of Health and Social Services
- Buom Bishiok, peer outreach educator,POWER Teen Clinic
LIVE: Wed, May 27, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, May 27, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast