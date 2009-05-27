Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Teen Pregnancy Prevention

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 27, 2009 at 12:37 PM AKDT
teen_pregnancy_

Teen pregnancies are on the rise again in Alaska, after a two year drop. May is Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month, and, on this week's Community Forum, we'll take a look at programs aimed at preventing unplanned pregnancies among high school students. Join us for the discussion onCommunity Forum, today at 2:00 pm on KSKA.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

  • Stephanie Birch, Section Chief,  Women's, Children's and Family Health, State Department of Health and Social Services
  • Sophie Wenzel, adolescent health program manager, State Department of Health and Social Services
  • Buom Bishiok, peer outreach educator,POWER Teen Clinic

LIVE: Wed, May 27, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, May 27, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

