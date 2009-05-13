Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Forum: Gardening

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 13, 2009 at 11:42 AM AKDT
akflower

Anchorage's chart topping spring temperatures are prompting local gardeners to get out and dig early this year. A move toward growing your own is spurring backyard farmers to experiment with new kinds of produce, while flower lovers may want to find out how rain gardens contribute to cleaner water. Join us for a bumper crop of gardening tips on Community Forum.

Download Audio (MP3) PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE: Wed, May 13, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, May 13, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Uncategorized
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack