Community Forum: Gardening
Anchorage's chart topping spring temperatures are prompting local gardeners to get out and dig early this year. A move toward growing your own is spurring backyard farmers to experiment with new kinds of produce, while flower lovers may want to find out how rain gardens contribute to cleaner water. Join us for a bumper crop of gardening tips on Community Forum.
- Rain Gardens: Contributing to Cleaner Water
- UAF: Cooperative Extension Service
- Calendar of Gardening Events in Southcentral Alaska: FREE CLASS, "From Planting to Harvest," May 15 in Anchorage
Download Audio (MP3) PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Julie Riley, Cooperative Extension Service, University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Kari Sherman, Rain Gardens program assistant, Municipality of Anchorage
LIVE: Wed, May 13, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, May 13, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast