New KSKA schedule launches Monday

Alaska Public Media
Published February 27, 2009 at 6:08 PM AKST

KSKA's broadcast schedule is changing this coming Monday, March 2. Here's where you can learn more:

In the coming days, we'll be posting here at the kska.org site to share some of the highlights of the changes. So drop in all during the next week to learn more about the revamped schedule and new programs.
