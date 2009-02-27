New KSKA schedule launches Monday
KSKA's broadcast schedule is changing this coming Monday, March 2. Here's where you can learn more:
- KSKA Schedule Change information packet (PDF, 1MB) -- this includes an introduction to our changes as well as a full-page printable copy of the new schedule.
- KSKA Printable Schedule Grid (PDF) -- this is a 1-page printable copy of the new schedule that starts Monday
- Online schedule
- Online intro to the new schedule
In the coming days, we'll be posting here at the kska.org site to share some of the highlights of the changes. So drop in all during the next week to learn more about the revamped schedule and new programs.