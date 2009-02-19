Community Forum: Motivating Students

This week we visit with students from the Home Base After School Program. The program engages students in programs as diverse as computer building, Tai Chi and foreign languages, as well as basics such as math and science. Now, a few of the students are preparing for a trip to Africa. We chat with two students headed overseas and a one-woman dynamo making a difference in the lives of Anchorage youth.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Lori Townsend, APRNGUESTS:

Shirley Mae Springer-Statton , motivational speaker, artist and more

, motivational speaker, artist and more Cecilia Mora-Pitts , student

, student Marcel Drayton, student

