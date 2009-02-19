Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Motivating Students

Alaska Public Media
Published February 18, 2009 at 10:33 PM AKST

This week we visit with students from the Home Base After School Program. The program engages students in programs as diverse as computer building, Tai Chi and foreign languages, as well as basics such as math and science. Now, a few of the students are preparing for a trip to Africa. We chat with two students headed overseas and a one-woman dynamo making a difference in the lives of Anchorage youth.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Lori Townsend, APRNGUESTS:

  • Shirley Mae Springer-Statton, motivational speaker, artist and more
  • Cecilia Mora-Pitts, student
  • Marcel Drayton, student

LIVE: Wed, Feb 18, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, Feb 18, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
