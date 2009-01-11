The Twilight Show: Jan. 10, 2009

Here's the music playlist from the January 10, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Magic Slim And The TeardropsLet me Love YouMidnight BluesBlind PigMagic Slim And The TeardropsCryin' Won't Let You StayMidnight BluesBlind PigMagic Slim And The TeardropsGive Me Back My WigMidnight BluesBlind PigLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsHold That TrainFull TiltAlligatorLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsCheck My Babys OilFull TiltAlligatorElmore James JrDon't Get MadDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James JrSee See RiderDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsAnna LeeTelarcPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsLook On Yonders WallTelarcAlberta AdamsHello Little BoyDetroit Is My HomeEastlawnAlberta AdamsWet ClothesDetroit Is My HomeEastlawnTravis HaddixNine BehindDaylight At MidnightEarwigTravis HaddixBackward BabyDaylight At MidnightEarwigTravis HaddixWay Back In the CountryDaylight At Midnight