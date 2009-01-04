The Twilight Show: Jan. 3, 2009

Here's the music playlist from the January 3, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

BB KingSitting On Top Of The WorldOne Kind FavorGeffonBB KingI Get So WearyOne Kind FavorGeffonBB KingHow many More YearsOne Kind FavorGeffon Travis HaddixWay Back In The CountryDaylight At MidnightEarwigTravis HaddixBackward BabyDaylight At MidnightEarwigLil' Dave ThompsonYou're Gonna Need MeDeep In The NightElectro -FiLil' Dave ThompsonI Need Your LoveDeep In The NightElectro -FiLarry GarnerHere Today Gone TomorrowHere Today Gone TomorrowDixieFrogLarry GarnerSomeplace For EvilHere Today Gone TomorrowDixieFrogTaj MahalTV MamaMaestroHeads UpTaj MahalI Can Make You HappyMaestroHeads UpJoe Louis WalkerHustlin'Witness To The BluesStony PlainJoe Louis WalkerMidnight TrainWitness To The BluesStony Plain