The Twilight Show: Dec. 27, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the December 27, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Mavis Staples For What It's WorthLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples Eyes On The PrizeLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples Down In MississippiLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples Wade In The WaterLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples Waiting For My ChildLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples This Little LightLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples Freedom HighwayLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples We Shall Not Be MovedLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples Will The Circle Be UnbrokenLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples On My WayLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti RecordsMavis Staples I'll Take You ThereLive, Hope At The HideoutAnti Records