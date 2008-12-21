The Twilight Show: Dec. 20, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the December 20, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Lil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsOpen InvitationFull TiltAlligatorLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsWoman Take A BowFull TiltAlligatorLil' Ed And The Blues ImperialsMy Baby Moves MeFull TiltAlligatorMagic Slim And The TeardropsCrying Won't Let You StayMidnight BluesBlind PigMagic Slim And The TeardropsSpider In My StewMidnight BluesBlind PigPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsAnna LeeTelarcPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsLook On Yonders WallTelarcBB KingHow many More YearsOne Kind FavorGeffonBB KingSitting On Top Of The WorldOne Kind FavorGeffonBuddy GuyWho's Gonna Fill Those ShoesSkin DeepSilvertoneBuddy GuyBest Damm FoolSkin DeepSilvertoneMichael BurksHard Come Easy GoIron ManAlligatorMichael BurksFire And WaterIron ManAlligatorMichael BurksDon't Waste My TimeIron ManAlligator