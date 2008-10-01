Community Forum: How the economic crisis effects Alaskans
Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw it's largest point drop ever. That came on the heels of the House of Representatives' failure to pass a bailout bill. Traders, hoping for its passage, reacted to the vote count with shock and disbelief. What does this mean for Alaskans? Learn more this afternoon on Community Forum when host Nellie Moore welcomes Dave Lawer, President of the Alaska Bankers Association and Jeff Pantages, Chief Investment Officer of Alaska Permanent Capital Management.Download Audio HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Dave Lawer, President, Alaska Bankers Association
- Jeff Pantages, Chief Investment Officer, Alaska Permanent Capital Management
