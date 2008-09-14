The Twilight Show: Sept. 13, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the September 13, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Steve GuygerYou're So FineRadio BluesSevernSteve GuygerLoookie HereRadio BluesSevernSteve GuygerI'm Shakin'Radio BluesSevernMike Morgan And The CrawlAll Night LongStronger Every DaySevernMike Morgan And The CrawlYou're The OneStronger Every DaySevernSean CostelloAnytime You WantWe Can Get TogetherDelta GrooveSean CostelloSame Old GameWe Can Get TogetherDelta GrooveAlbet CastigliaGodfather Of the BluesThese Are the DaysBlues LeafAlbet CastigliaBad Year BluesThese Are the DaysBlues LeafL.A Blues AllianceTitle TrackWhat A LifeBABYREE RecordsL.A Blues AllianceBaby DollWhat A LifeBABYREE RecordsSugar Ray And The BluetonesThe Last Words Of A FoolMy Life, My Friends, My MusicSevernSugar Ray And The BluetonesMoney Takin WomanMy Life, My Friends, My MusicSevernSugar Ray And The BluetonesI Don't KnowMy Life, My Friends, My MusicSevern