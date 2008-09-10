Community Forum: Election 2008

Trying to sort out all the possible scenarios that could result from the general election is mind-boggling. What happens if our governor goes to Washington, D.C.? How will Senator Ted Stevens make out if his trial is or is not resolved by election day? Which party will be in the majority in Juneau and on Capitol Hill? Former Democratic State Representative, Eric Croft and past president of the Anchorage Republican Women's Club, Cathy Giessel join host Nellie Moore in the studio to help us sort out these questions during Community Forum.Download AudioHOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

Eric Croft , former Democratic State Representative

former Democratic State Representative Cathy Giessel, past president, Anchorage Republican Women's Club

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, September 10, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, September 10, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum kska org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum kska org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: