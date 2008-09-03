Community Forum: Palin media mania
Alaska has been under the bright lights this year. Think back to the surprise birth of Governor Sarah Palin's baby, Trigg; Troopergate and the firing of Public Safety Commissioner Walt Moneghan; John McCain's selection of Palin to be his vice presidential running mate and now her 17 year old daughter, Bristol is commanding headlines.Some listeners criticize the media for making too much of these stories, some say not enough is made of them. Who decides? Who sets the limits? And what do you think? Join Community Forum host Nellie Moore and her guests, UAA Journalism Professor, Edgar Blatchford and Dr. Fred Pearce, Chair of UAA's Department of Journalism and Public Communications as they discuss the latest media frenzy over Governor Sarah Palin and her family.LINKS MENTIONED:
- Washington Post: Palin Was a Director of Embattled Sen. Steven's 527 Group
- LA Times: McCain had criticized earmarks from Palin
- Top of the Ticket: Sarah Palin's selection as VP zinged by veteran GOP aides Peggy Noonan and Mike Murphy (Oops! Don't forget to turn off the mics!)
Download AudioHOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Edgar Blatchford, University of Alaska Anchorage, Journalism Professor
- Dr. Fred Pearce, chair, University of Alaska Anchorage, Department of Journalism and Public Communications
LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, September 3, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, September 3, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to communityforum kska org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast