The Twilight Show: August 30, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the August 30, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Elmore James Jr Don't Get MadDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James Jr Daddy Gave Me The BluesDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James Jr Electric ManDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsAnna LeeTelarcPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsSweet Home ChicagoTelarc Eddie Clearwater A Good Leavin AloneWest Side StrutAlligator Eddie Clearwater Walking Through The ParkWest Side StrutAlligatorKo Ko Taylor Better Watch Your StepOld SchoolAlligatorKo Ko Taylor Bad AvenueOld SchoolAlligatorMichael Burks Changed ManIron ManAlligatorMichael Burks Love DiseaseIron ManAlligator Buddy Guy Who's Gonna Fill Those ShoesSkin DeepSilvertoneBuddy Guy Lying Like A DogSkin DeepSilvertone