The Twilight Show: August 16, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the August 16, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

BB KingMr. King Comes On StageBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingWhy I Sing The BluesBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingI Need You SoBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingBad Case Of LoveBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingBlues ManBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingWhen Loves Comes To TownBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingAll Over AgainBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingYou Are My SunshineBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingRock Me BabyBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingKey To The HighwayBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingThe Thrill Is GoneBB King LiveGeffen RecordsBB KingWhen The Saints Go Marching InBB King LiveGeffen Records