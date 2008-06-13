Diversity Dialogue: What will we do as individuals and with others, to make a difference in our community?

Panelists Jose DelReal of East High School and Lamin Jobarteh, President, Islamic Community Center of AnchorageThe conversation concludes on a positive note. After examining experiences from the past, the panel suggests what we as individuals can do to strengthen our community in the future. The next dialogue on race and diversity will be held at East High School on Thursday, July 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM. You can expect to see the mayor, Mark Begich and ASD superintendent, Carol Comeau on the panel and of course KSKA's Len Anderson should be hiding somewhere with his recorder. We'll make sure to keep you posted on Off Mic, KSKA's blog. All of the dialogues on race and diversity are FREE and open to the public, so don't hesitate to get involved. Celebrate diversity in your community and open your mind to a different point of view.

FACILITATOR: Dr. Ellsworth James, Ph.D

Dr. Ellsworth James has 15 years of experience in the field of Industrial Psychology and Social Research. He is a senior partner in the consulting group, James, Velox and James, www.jvjresearch.com. Previously Dr. James worked in Berlin, Germany as a senior partner at Psychological Consultants, International, where he developed communications and cultural diversity training programs for multi-national corporations in Europe and Asia. He has continued his work in cultural genetics and environmental trauma as well as lecturing on subjects such as Cultural Genetics, Traditional Grief, Intergenerational Trauma and Diversity Management Strategies.Dr. James is a National NAACP member and the Educational Chair for the Anchorage branch of the NAACP. He has been married for 17 years and has three children.

RECORDED: April 28, 2008 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church

In an effort to undermine instances of racism and anti-diversity in Anchorage, the city will host a series of dialogues and events. The first event in the series took place on April 28, 2008 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Anchorage. Guided by a trained facilitator, a panel and the audience considered questions like, As a community, where are we? Where are we going? What can you, the citizen, do to improve understanding and acceptance? KSKA's Len Anderson attends the events and shares them with you online at KSKA.org. Sponsored by the Mayor's Office and UAA, all events are free and open to the public. Go to the Municipality of Anchorage's Diversity homepage to find out about the next scheduled event.