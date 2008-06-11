Community Forum: Pebble mine project in Alaska
This month, Community Forum has looked at the Clean Water Initiative and its potential impacts on Alaska mining with members of NANA Regional Corporation, operators of the Red Dog Mine and, with guests from the Renewable Resources Coalition. While Clean Water Initiative sponsors say its intent is to stop the Pebble Mine, work continues to get Pebble up and running. Guest host, Lori Townsend welcomes Chief Executive Officer of the Pebble Limited Partnership, John Shively to the show. Call between 2:00 - 3:00 PM with your questions or send an email to Community Forum.
- Alaska Journal of Commerce: Shively to head new Pebble Mine partnership
- Alaska Chamber: What is a social license and why do you need one? by John Shively (PDF)
- Community Forum: Red Dog Mine operators review Clean Water Initiative (21 May 2008)
- Community Forum: Clean Water Initiative revisited (4 June 2008)
HOST: Lori Townsend, reporter / host, Alaska News Nightlyfrom APRN
GUESTS:
- John Shively, Chief Executive Officer, Pebble Limited Partnership
LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, June 11, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, June 11, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.
