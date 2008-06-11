Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Pebble mine project in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 11, 2008 at 3:56 PM AKDT

This month, Community Forum has looked at the Clean Water Initiative and its potential impacts on Alaska mining with members of NANA Regional Corporation, operators of the Red Dog Mine and, with guests from the Renewable Resources Coalition. While Clean Water Initiative sponsors say its intent is to stop the Pebble Mine, work continues to get Pebble up and running. Guest host, Lori Townsend welcomes Chief Executive Officer of the Pebble Limited Partnership, John Shively to the show. Call between 2:00 - 3:00 PM with your questions or send an email to Community Forum.

HOST: Lori Townsend, reporter / host, Alaska News Nightlyfrom APRN

GUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, June 11, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, June 11, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.

