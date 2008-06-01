Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: May 31, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 1, 2008 at 12:00 AM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the May 31, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

The Mannish Boys Chocolate DropLowdown FeelingDelta GrooveThe Mannish Boys Searchin' BluesLowdown FeelingDelta GrooveThe Mannish Boys Figure HeadLowdown FeelingDelta GrooveLurrie Bell WhyLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell Turn To MeLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G Eddie Clearwater A Good Leavin AloneWest Side StrutAlligatorEddie Clearwater Walking Through The ParkWest Side StrutAlligatorMagic Slim How Many More YearsThe EssentialBlind Pig Magic Slim Playing With My MindThe EssentialBlind Pig Smokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingDon't Lose My NumberBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingFlame ThrowerBlood BrothersAlligatorMichael BurkesLove DiseaseIron ManAlligator Michael Burkes Strange FeelingIron ManAlligator Michael Burkes Empty PromisesIron ManAlligator
Kristin Spack
