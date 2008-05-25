The Twilight Show: May 24, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the May 24, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Root Dr Blues Will Take Good Care Of YouChange Our WaysBig O Root Dr Keep Our Business Off The StreetsChange Our WaysBig ORoot DrBig Blue CadilacChange Our WaysBig OBig JamesThank God I Got The BluesThank God I Got The BluesJamotBig James Walking The Back StreetsThank God I Got The BluesJamotBryan Lee The Hand That Feeds YouKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeBryan Lee BarefootingKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeRoomful Of Blues New OrleansRaisin A RuckusAlligatorRoomful Of Blues Boogie Woogie Country GirlRaisin A RuckusAlligatorMagic Slim Before You Accuse MeThe EssentialBlind Pig Magic Slim Mind You Own BusinessThe EssentialBlind PigLurrie Bell Let's Talk About LoveLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G Lurrie Bell Earthquake And HurricaneLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell Turn To MeLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G