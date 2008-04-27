The Twilight Show: April 26, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the April 26, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Michael Burkes Love DiseaseIron ManAlligatorMichael Burkes Strange FeelingIron ManAlligatorMichael Burkes No More CryingIron ManAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingDon't Lose My NumberBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingThat Ring Don't Mean No ThingBlood BrothersAlligatorKo Ko Taylor Piece Of ManOld SchoolAlligatorKo Ko Taylor Gonna Buy Me A MuleOld SchoolAlligatorLurrie Bell Earthquake And HurricaneLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell Turn To MeLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GMagic Slim How Many More YearsThe EssentialBlind PigMagic SlimPlaying With My MindThe EssentialBlind PigEddie Clearwater Trouble , TroubleWest Side StrutAlligatorEddie Clearwater A Good Leavin AloneWest Side StrutAlligator