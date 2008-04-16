Community Forum: Racism on radio

Morning talk show jocks defining real Alaskans as being men who commit lewd acts against Native women raised the ire of local listeners and the legislature this week. Now a Native woman has filed a complaint with the federal agency that monitors the airwaves. What do you the listeners think about this type of behavior and should it be allowed to continue in our community? Join host Nellie Moore and her guests, attorney, John McKay and State Representative, Mary Nelson as they discuss this sensitive topic.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

John McKay, attorney

attorney Mary Nelson, State Representative, House District 38 - Bethel

