Community Forum: Denali, an Alaska gas pipeline

British Petroleum and ConocoPhillips surprised Alaskans Tuesday when they announced they are starting immediately to build Denali, an Alaska Gas Pipeline. And, both BP and ConocoPhillips say they welcome more partners. The Denali plan is similar to a ConocoPhillips proposal turned down by Governor Palin in January. Join host Nellie Moore and her guests as they discuss this latest development in what will be the largest construction project ever undertaken in North America.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS BIOS:

Pat Galvin, Alaska Dept. of Revenue Commissioner

Alaska Dept. of Revenue Commissioner Marty Rutherford , Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner

, Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Bill Popp, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, April 9, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, April 9, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: