Community Forum: Denali, an Alaska gas pipeline

British Petroleum and ConocoPhillips surprised Alaskans Tuesday when they announced they are starting immediately to build Denali, an Alaska Gas Pipeline. And, both BP and ConocoPhillips say they welcome more partners. The Denali plan is similar to a ConocoPhillips proposal turned down by Governor Palin in January. Join host Nellie Moore and her guests as they discuss this latest development in what will be the largest construction project ever undertaken in North America.
- BP Global: Work to begin immediately on new joint pipeline effort to bring Alaska gas to market
- APRN: BP, ConocoPhillips plan joint gas pipeline
- APRN: BP/Conoco announcement takes state capitol by storm
- APRN: Alaska delegation welcomes gasline announcement
HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS BIOS:
- Pat Galvin, Alaska Dept. of Revenue Commissioner
- Marty Rutherford, Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner
- Bill Popp, Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO
LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, April 9, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, April 9, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast