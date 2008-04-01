30th Anniversary: Quintessential KSKA, circa 1980

Before the days of downloading and digitizing, daily news reports stretched across the room on reels of paper sent over the AP wire. KSKA's news reporters then recorded the stories on a reel to reel machine, (seen below Jim Tighe's elbow).This photograph was taken at the KSKA's news desk in Grant Hall about 1980. In the back row from left: Jim Sykes, KSKA's municipal reporter, Bede Trantina, production assistant, Joellen White, receptionist, Jim Tighe, program director. Seated from left: Jeff Berliner, news director, Corky Merkel, development director, Barbara Hayr, music director. Not pictured: Alex Hills, general manager, Bob Schaefer, engineer.Although some of the faces and most of the equipment has changed, KSKA's devotion to delivering the news to south central Alaska has not. Thanks for your SUPPORT over the years.