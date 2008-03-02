The Twilight Show: March 1, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the March 1, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Teresa JamesAll Time LowThe Bottom LineNew LightTeresa JamesI Do My Drinking On The WeekendThe Bottom LineNew LightTeresa JamesI Know Handsome When I See ItThe Bottom LineNew LightThe LA Blues Alliance Baby DollWhat A LifeBaby ReeThe LA Blues AllianceI Walk The LineWhat A LifeBaby ReeArthur AlexanderSally Sue BrownLonely Just Like MeHacktoneArthur Alexander My JohnLonely Just Like MeHacktoneSterling HarrisonSurprise SurpriseSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktoneSterling HarrisonThe House Where Nobody LivesSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktoneRoot DrGive Me LoveChange Our WaysBig ORoot Dr Big Blue CadilacChange Our WaysBig OBig James Thank God I Got The BluesThank God I Got The BluesJamotBig JamesWalking The Back StreetsThank God I Got The BluesJamotBig JamesAwesomeThank God I Got The BluesJamot