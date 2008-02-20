Community Forum: School bonds

Lou Theis from School Bonds YES! and George Vakalis from the Anchorage School District join host Nellie Moore for a discussion on school bonds headed for the April 1st election. Nellie and her guests explain what they are and how much they will cost.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUEST:

Lou Theiss, School Bonds YES!

George Vakalis, assistant superintendent of support services, Anchorage School District

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Feb 20, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, Feb 20, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: