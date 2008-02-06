Community Forum: AGIA team leaders

Last month, you heard from critics of the Governor's Alaska Gas Inducement Act (AGIA). Today on Community Forum, the governor's gas line team leaders Kurt Gibson and Pat Galvin join host Nellie Moore to take your calls and answer your questions.GUEST BIOS:

Kurt Gibson is Deputy Director of the Division of Oil and Gas for DNR, who has worked with Marty Rutherford, DNR Commissioner Tom Irwin, Revenue Commissioner Pat Galvin and others to get AGIA written and passed. Gibson is an energy asset manager, with experience in natural gas trading, energy marketing, and commercial operations in the Lower 48. He is a key member of the governor's gasline team. He has a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering at the University of Oklahoma.

Pat Galvin is Commissioner of the Department of Revenue, and a leader of Governor Palin's gasline team. It will be his job, along with DNR Commissioner Tom Irwin, to decide whether TransCanada's application for a license under AGIA will maximize value to the state and deserves a license. Galvin had previously served as Petroleum Land Manager for DNR's Division of Oil and Gas, where he was responsible for managing the division's oil and gas leasing and licensing programs, lease administration, and oil and gas permitting. He has a bachelor's degree in Quantitative Economics, a law degree, and an MBA.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalist

