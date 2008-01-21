Hold This Thought... moved to holdthisthought.org

For those folks following our broadcasts of the 1-minute series by Barbara Brown called Hold This Thought, please note that e-mail subscriptions, the podcast and web pages have all moved to the new Hold This Thought web site... holdthisthought.orgKSKA continues to broadcast the series, and we're now linking to the recent show postings right on the KSKA web site (middle column). However, we will no longer be posting the complete items here or be operating a separate podcast.To read the latest thoughts, listen to them or to subscribe via e-mail, RSS or podcast, just stop by the the Hold This Thought web site.And congratulations to Barbara Brown on the web site and the program launch!