Community Forum: Ralph Samuels

Host Nellie Moore welcomes Representative Ralph Samuels, a Republican representing House District 29 (Anchorage). They discuss a wide range of legislative issues.HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUEST: Representative Ralph Samuels (R), House District 29 -- Anchorage LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Aug 15, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, Aug 15, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: