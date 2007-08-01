Community Forum: Freshman Representative Bob Buch

Host Nellie Moore welcomes Representative Bob Buch, Democrat for District 27 in south Anchorage. They discuss his freshman year in the Alaska Legislature -- he was first elected in 2006.HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUEST: Bob Buch (D), Representative for District 27 (south Anchorage) LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Aug 1, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, Aug 1, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: