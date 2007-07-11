Community Forum: Akeela, Inc.

Host Nellie Moore talks with Akeela , Inc. Executive Director and community activist Rosalie Nadeau and takes your calls during the live broadcast. Akeela, Inc. is a non-profit organization offering services for the prevention and treatment of substance and alcohol abuse in Anchorage and other communities in Alaska. Akeela was founded in 1974 to "enhance the ability of citizens and their families to succeed in life."Host: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGuest: Rosalie Nadeau, Akeela, Inc. House Executive DirectorOriginal Broadcast: (LIVE) Wed, July 11, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Wed, July 11, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

