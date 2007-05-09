Community Forum: Wev Shea

After the arrests last week of three state legislators and the FBI promise of "more to come," the Alaska rumor mill is operating at an all time high. What do these events mean and how do they reflect on our Last Frontier image?Join host Nellie Moore, former U.S. Attorney for Alaska and outspoken Republican Wev Shea and live callers from the community on this week's Community Forum.Host: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGuest: Wev Shea (R), former U.S. Attorney for AlaskaOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Wed, May 9, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Wed, May 9, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

