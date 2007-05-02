Community Forum: Gardening

Green up for the Alaskan summer with gardening aficionado and columnist Jeff Lowenfels. Also joining host Nellie Moore this week is Anchorage Farmer's Market President River Bean.Host: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGuests: Jeff Lowenfels, gardening columnist; River Bean, president of the Anchorage Farmer's MarketOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Wed, May 2, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Wed, May 2, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: