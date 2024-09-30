-
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.
-
An Alaska judge has ordered that failed U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller pay almost $18,000 in legal fees incurred by the state in fighting Miller's challenge to last year's election.
-
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...