Wrangell St. Elias National Park

Forest fire teams continue to battle a wildfire 15 miles northwest of Fairbanks while bracing for additional blazes in the dry Alaska interior. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center says the Hastings Fire has burned more than 5,800 acres between the Chatanika River and Washington Creek west of the Elliott Highway.
Crews are also fighting a wildfire in Wrangell-Saint Elias National Park that has already scorched 800 to 1000 acres. The fire is located near the Gilahina trestle 20 miles west of McCarthy.
