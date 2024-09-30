-
Oral arguments are being heard Friday in US District Court in Anchorage for a lawsuit that challenges the decision made by the National Marine Fisheries Service to authorize the first of at least three years of seismic exploration in Cook Inlet.
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
Parties on both sides of the Fairbanks teacher contract dispute will likely employ a private mediator to jump start stalled negotiations, and expedite a…